Vail Valley hotels make Conde Nast Traveler’s Top 40 Resorts in the Midwest and West

Each year, luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler presents its readers’ choice awards. This year’s Top 40 Resorts in the Midwest and West features destinations from Alaska to Texas, including eight resorts in Colorado and two in Eagle County.

Manor Vail Lodge ranked No. 8 with a score of 98.83; and The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon came in at No. 26, with a 96.84 score.

Manor Vail Lodge, located on Vail Valley Drive, offers year-round amenities and slopeside skiing. With one-, two- and three-bedroom offerings, two outdoor heated swimming pools, a premier spa and more, Manor Vail Lodge is a popular destination for those enjoying all Vail has to offer.

The Westin in Avon is located beside the Eagle River with its own gondola access to Beaver Creek Mountain. The resort boasts a prime location with state of the art amenities, fine dining as well as hot tubs facing Beaver Creek, perfect for ending a day on the slopes. Maya, the modern Mexican restaurant located at The Westin, boasts over 100 agave-based spirits and a unique selection of hand-crafted Latin cocktails.

The No. 1 resort on the list is Tutka Bay Lodge in Homer, Alaska, a laid-back seasonal resort offering five rustic cabins, as well as massages and organized wilderness activities. Tutka Bay Lodge received a score of 99.71. The top resort in Colorado was voted Viceroy Snowmass, a ski-in, ski-out luxury resort in Snowmass Village.

Top 5

No. 1: Tutka Bay Lodge (Homer, Alaska)

No. 2: Under Canvas Mount Rushmore (Keystone, South Dakota)

No. 3: Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch (Saratoga, Wyoming)

No. 4: Viceroy Snowmass (Snowmass, Colorado)

No. 5: Tetherow Lodges (Bend, Oregon)

