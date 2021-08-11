Vail Valley Salvation Army hosts annual Empty Bowls lunch event this Friday

Volunteers at the 2019 Empty Bowls event serve the wide variety of soup options donated by local restaurants. Empty Bowls raises money for the Vail Salvation Army food bank, the largest food bank in Eagle County.

Vail Valley Salvation Army, Facebook

The Vail Valley Salvation Army is hosting its 12th annual Empty Bowls Soup Kitchen Lunch this Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Battle Mountain High School.

The lunchtime event is $25 per person, and includes soup, bread and dessert provided by a number of local restaurants, including Pickled Kitchen + Pantry, Sweet Basil, Splendido at the Chateau, Alpine + Antlers, Grand Avenue Grill, Flame, Avon Bakery, Columbine Bakery, Cornerstone Chocolates and Confections and Heidi’s Brooklyn Deli.

Sammy Shipman is the Executive Chef at Alpine + Antlers, and has volunteered numerous times with Empty Bowls. Among the many soup options that will be available this Friday will be Shipman’s pork green chili with hominy, which he made using pork sourced from a local rancher in Meeker, Colorado.

“If ever there was a year that they needed a hand, it’s probably right now,” Shipman said.

Each person is also given a hand-made pottery bowl to fill with soup and then take home with them after the event. All of the bowls are made by local artists, as well as ceramic students at Battle Mountain High School and Colorado Mountain College.

For participating artist Kris Kortuem, the opportunity to raise funds for the Salvation Army through pottery is personal.

“The Salvation Army was there when my house burned down when I was a kid,” Kortuem said. “They were there to help my family, and they provided us with a lot of general services and put food in our bellies and clothes on our backs to help us get through those first few days. You can’t always give back in every way possible, but this is just a small way that I can give back and share what I do.”

Kortuem has been participating in the Empty Bowls fundraiser for a number of years now, and has found that the event has allowed him to form a deeper connection with the community. This year, he made around 30 bowls that will be among those given to donors at Friday’s event.

“This year I tried to spend a little more time decorating them,” Kortuem said. “I did a whole set that has trees and another set that has hearts, because the trees just look cool with the glaze and who doesn’t love a heart on a bowl. Start your day with a little love.”

100% of the proceeds from ticket sales go towards the Vail Valley Salvation Army food bank. It is the largest food bank in Eagle County and services about 500 families in the area.

To purchase tickets, head to the Salvation Army office in Avon or call 970-748-0704.