Vilar Center adds string quartet, adventure film and Chris Thile to winter lineup

The Vilar Performing Arts Center is keeping busy this year despite the challenges of planning events this winter. New additions to the winter calendar include the Takács Quartet, the Women’s Adventure Film Tour 2021 and An Evening With Chris Thile.

Tickets are on sale now and all performances are limited capacity and socially distanced to protect guests, staff and the artists.

Chris Thile began performing at a very young age, now holding a title as one of bluegrass's most respected virtuosos.

The Takács Quartet will perform Haydn Op. 77/1, Haydn Op. 77/2 and Brahms opus 67. A favorite of the BBC for 46 years, the quartet has gained worldwide recognition for compelling textural elements in their collective sound.

The performance is Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. It will also livestream for free on the VPAC’s YouTube channel.

The Women’s Adventure Film Tour began sharing stories in Australia in 2017, selling out to crowds in Sydney. Since then, it has shared the best stories of women accomplishing great adventures worldwide. Different cultures and environments come together to create one dynamic experience.

The two screenings are at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8. Student tickets are available at half-price for $10.

Bluegrass legend Chris Thile has won four Grammy Awards, and he’s been nominated a whopping 22 times. His most famous projects were with Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers. His solo career has given him the opportunity to collaborate with Yo Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer and Stuart Duncan. He was a 2012 MacArthur Fellow.

“The VPAC has hosted Chris Thile in many, if not most, of his musical iterations, and every show has thrilled us more than the last,” said Owen Hutchinson, the VPAC’s executive director. “When he takes the stage, he has a magical way of reaching out to every member of the audience with his warmth, charm, and humor, then leading the room on a carefully-crafted musical journey through his massive songbook of bluegrass, classical and beyond.”

Thile will play two nights as part of The Residency, Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22. Both begin at 7:30 p.m., and the VPAC plans to release details on accessing a free livestream as the show approaches.

For more information about the VPAC, including ticket purchases, visit vilarpac.org.