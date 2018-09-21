Website declares Eagle is most underrated community in Colorado

According to the House Method website, Eagle is the most underrated community in all of Colorado.

That news doesn't surprise Alexis Kensinger — a community native who has returned to put down roots in her home town.

"Eagle is such an amazing little place and people don't realize it," she said. "The scenery is breathtaking, but is the people who are amazing."

House Method describes itself as a resource to help people "create the home you imagine." That mission includes everything from product reviews to renovation tips and an annual listing of the most underrated towns in America.

"We put out a national query for nominations and polled our editorial teams," said Emily McCrary Ruiz-Esparaza. "All in all, we evaluated about 500 towns to create this list."

House Method was looking for towns that featured the following:

Recommended Stories For You

Commerce: A place that could supply good jobs for residents.

Art: A place with an interesting art scene or rich cultural history.

Beauty: A lovely place where people would want to live and visit because of its scenery.

Surprise: Lots of places meet the other criteria, but House Method wanted to uncover communities that had something surprising about them based on their location or history.

"And finally, we wanted to find places that most of the population hadn't heard of," said Ruiz-Esparanza. "You'll find some exceptions, but these are cities that get publicity for only one event (like Park City's famous Sundance festival) or are often overlooked for their more famous neighbors."

Eagle's Press

House Method writes "Located along the Eagle River, and just minutes from the world-class resorts of Vail and Beaver Creek, Eagle is the perfect destination for the outdoor enthusiast."

Calling the community a "hidden Colorado gem," House Method touted Eagle's "variety of hiking trails, mountain biking, hunting and trail running. Fishing is also extremely popular in Eagle and is considered a year-round sport. While fishing at Brush Creek, Sylvan Lake, or Nolan Lake, you'll get to enjoy vast meadows and mountain peaks as your backdrop."

On the economic front, House Method shared the following. "Eagle has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country—just 2.1 percent."

All about community

When she talks about Eagle, Kensinger targets that "surprise" factor the House Method cited.

"It's hard to find the quality of a little town like Eagle. The beauty and the people are really what makes it so special."

After graduating from Eagle Valley High School in 1975, Kensinger has lived in Denver, Grand Junction, the Bay Area of California, Maine, Colorado Springs and Monument.

"Eagle is the best of all those places," she said. "I had forgotten how truly beautiful it is here."

Kensinger's affection for the community isn't unique and she recently reached out to a number of like-minded neighbors to form a new group called Friends of Eagle.

"Our mission is to build community in the town of Eagle," she said. "We are trying to meld everyone together in this great little town and we want to have fun doing it."

The group's first event was a rousing success—the Our Community Table dinner celebrated in late August. Eagle residents were invited to share a meal with their neighbors at tables set up the length of Broadway, Eagle's main street. Everyone was asked to bring and share their own food and the event did not seek out sponsors but it did ask for donations to cover the cost of renting and setting up the tables. "Our donors were so gracious. We get amounts ranging from $25 to $500," Kensinger said.

"We were hoping to get 300 to 400 people. We ended up with between 800 and 900 people," Kensinger said. "We were just over the moon."

That turnout is indicative of the community, she said.

"People here want to get together. They want to know the history of the town and contribute."