When things get bazaar: Eagle Valley holiday craft season begins Nov. 3

EAGLE COUNTY — Long-time locals know that as soon as they hand out the last fistful of Halloween candy, bazaar season begins.

The big three local holiday fair events happen downvalley in November. This year, the schedule has them staked for three consecutive weekends beginning this Saturday, Nov. 3.

Holiday Market and Artisan Fair

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

Gypsum Creek Middle School

The Gypsum Middle School Parent Teacher Organization hosts this event, but it has a history that's longer than the school's pressence in the community. This year marks the 33rd annual bazaar.

Recommended Stories For You

"There is is everything from crafts and holiday decorations to handmade pottery and jewelery to skin care and nutritional supplments," said this year's fair organizer Emily Delles. "I love it that we have a lot of returning vendors, but there is always something new, too."

Along with between 40 and 50 vendor booths, the event offers photos with Santa for a $5 fee and free kids arts and crafts. The PTO will be selling concessions that include breakfast burritos and baked goods. Money raised at the fair goes to the school's classroom fund, which pays for extra activities such as field trips or special supplies.

This year the PTO is also sponsoring a Vail Epic Pass drawing. Fair goers will have a chance to win the pass with a suggest donation of $5.

A Craftsman's Christmas Market

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10

Brush Creek Pavilion

This is the one with the world famous chicken noodle soup.

The Eagle Community United Methodist Women have been hosting this fair for more than 40 years and for all that time, they have met beforehand to stew chickens and roll out noodles for their famed culinary concoction. Along with the homemade chicken noodle soup, the ladies sell slices of homemade pie. The soup and pie lunch can be enjoyed on site or purchased to take home.

The bazaar part of the event is being re-invented this year — as notated in the new event name.

"We are trying to get back to our roots, when everything at the fair was homemade and vintage items," said this year's organizer, Pam Albrecht. The event vendor form notated the change, with participants asked to make sure at least one-third of the merchandise in their booths fit the description.

Speaking of vendors, the fair is already full with 26 booths planned. The booths will be set up in the Brush Creek Pavilion and the adjacent Arts and Crafts Building at Brush Creek Park in Eagle.

Winter Market and Holiday Fair

9 a.m to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17

Eagle River Center at the Eagle County Fairgrounds

Nature's Best CBD is the presenting sponsor for this large bazaar, which is held in the biggest venue downvalley.

Vendor wares will include homemade crafts, beauty products, food items and more. The fair is free and open to the public, but participants are asked to bring a nonperishable food item donation for the Vail Valley Salvation Army Food Pantry.

Along with the booths, the event offers family and pet photos with Santa, a holiday coloring zone and face painting. Beer and wine will be served on site.

To learn more visit eagleholidaymarket.com.