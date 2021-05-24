Yonder Mountain String Band to perform at GoPro Mountain Games

Ben Kaufmann of the Yonder Mountain String Band performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 15, 2014, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)



Yonder Mountain String Band will kick off three nights of concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on June 10 as part of the 2021 GoPro Mountains of Music at this year’s GoPro Mountain Games, according to a release from the Vail Valley Foundation.

“Yonder Mountain’s traditional take on bluegrass sound was fused with their diverse musical influences ranging anywhere from punk rock to the Grateful Dead,” according to the release. “The combination of the band’s unique personalities, extended musical improvisations, their jam band fan culture and their collaborative effort on writing and arranging original songs which span multiple genres—attracted more of a freewheeling jam crowd than the traditional bluegrass scene which, in turn, exposed a whole new generation of fans to Bluegrass.”

Rolling Stone described Yonder Mountain as “a pioneering group in the emerging progressive bluegrass scene that now includes marquee acts like Billy Strings, Railroad Earth, Greensky Bluegrass and the Infamous Stringdusters.”

The band consists of founding members Adam Aijala on guitar, Ben Kaufmann on bass, Dave Johnston on banjo, Allie Kral on fiddle, and multi-instrumentalist Nick Piccininni on mandolin, second fiddle, and anything stringed.

This past April, the band recorded their ninth studio album, scheduled to be released in late 2021.

Yonder Mountain String Band will be followed by two sold-out nights of Bob Weir and Wolf Brosto, creating perhaps the most high-profile music lineup in the near 20-year history of the GoPro Mountain Games.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 28 at 11:00 a.m. MST at grfavail.com. Prices will be $15 for general admission in the pavilion, and $10 for general admission in the lawn. This will be a full-capacity concert with no special public health restrictions. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will start at 7:00 p.m.