YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show puts the ‘fun’ in ‘fundraiser’

Formerly the highly popular Star Dancing Gala, the Stars Variety Show features local talent of all varieties on The Amp stage.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

The stars come out both on-stage and in the audience each year at the annual YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, the largest fundraiser for the Vail Valley Foundation’s education initiative YouthPower365. Formerly the highly popular Star Dancing Gala, the Stars Variety Show features local talent of all varieties on The Amp stage performing for a crowd that generously supports YouthPower365’s impactful work to help youth reach their full potential.

Tickets are on sale now for the Stars Variety Show, taking place the evening of Tuesday, July 12. The Bubbles & Dessert ticket option includes bubbles, dessert and the show for $85; the Sip & Savor ticket option includes chef-selected small plates and drinks at Larkspur Restaurant followed by bubbles, dessert and the show for $375. The evening’s schedule starts at 5:30 p.m. with the pre-show dinner followed by bubbles and dessert at 7:15 p.m. and the fund-a-need, live auction and Stars Variety Show at 8:15 p.m. Post-show will be dancing under the stars. Visit StarsVarietyShow.com for tickets and more information.

“The first-ever Stars Variety Show in 2021 was a huge success and a truly special evening for our community,” said Sara Amberg, executive director for YouthPower365. “We can’t wait to build upon the variety show model and show off some of the unique talents within our community. YouthPower365 provides programs from early childhood to college and career — it’s amazing to see how far your support can go in making the valley a better place for our youth.”

As the sole beneficiary of the Stars Variety Show, YouthPower365 depends on the generosity of donors to provide quality learning opportunities for children ages 3-18 throughout the year. Less than 2% of the organization’s revenue derives from fees, because no family is ever turned away from programs due to financial circumstances.

YouthPower365 employs more than 130 local part-time coaches, interns, educators and mentors to help youth reach their full potential through a wide continuum of programs including Magic Bus mobile preschool, PwrHrs afterschool, The Steadman Clinic COPA soccer, Girl PowHER, The CLUB and more.

The Stars Variety Show’s presenting sponsors are Amy & Steve Coyer and Ann Smead & Michael Byram. The annual evening tends to raise over $1 million to support YouthPower365.

For more information and tickets to the YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show at The Amp on July 12, visit StarsVarietyShow.com .