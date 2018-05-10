2018 Bonfire Block Party Features Galactic, The Record Company, Sam Bush in Fourth-Annual Event

Sponsored Content

Vail Summer Kicks Off with Live Music: Galactic, The Record Company, Sam Bush at Bonfire Block Party

Written by Optimum Events

Voted the Best Summer Festival in Vail by Vail Daily readers, the fourth-annual Bonfire Block Party will be held in the streets of Eagle, CO on Friday, June 1 and Saturday June 2, 2018. The event features live music, local food vendors, craft beer and – new for 2018 – a VIP Experience. Two-day general admission tickets start at $20 and are on sale now. Just added to the Block Party is a bonus event on Sunday, June 3 titled Bloodies & Brass with Dirty Dozen Brass Band presented by Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate – Eagle. Bloodies & Brass tickets are $30 and include a catered breakfast, along with an intimate concert by the legendary New Orleans brass band.

Nine bands are booked for the Bock Party's two stages on Friday and Saturday, and include headliners Galactic and The Record Company, both nationally-recognized acts. Other popular bands confirmed for the Broadway Main Stage are 2017 Block Party headliner, Sam Bush, Assembly of Dust, Con Brio and Nicki Bluhm, along with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. All bands are known for exceptional live shows and bring a strong fan base wherever they play. The Bonfire Second Stage will feature music by Hardscrabble and Duey & The Decibels during Main Stage set breaks and late night.

The Block Party VIP Experience includes a tented area, dedicated viewing, complimentary catering, full bar service, private porto-facilities and a branded SiliPint cup that includes one free beer and $1 off every beer throughout the event.

A portion of all Block Party proceeds benefit Eagle County nonprofit partner, The Cycle Effect who will be operating a free bike valet on Saturday and Sunday. To learn more about the 2018 Bonfire Block Party, visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.