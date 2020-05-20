Avon approves open containers at Nottingham Park
Citing a need for its residents to get outside, the Avon Town Council on May 12 approved an open container and public consumption of alcohol at Nottingham Park and on the Main Street Pedestrian Mall between 11:30 a.m. and until 30 minutes after dusk.
“The Avon Town Council urges responsible consumption and is committed to maintaining a family friendly atmosphere in our public areas,” a news release said.
Nottingham Park in Avon features the lake, beach area, grills, volleyball courts and more.
“We hope that permitting BYOB consumption in our park and on our mall will offer a little enjoyment and normalcy for Avon residents,” Mayor Sarah Smith-Hymes said in the release.
In Eagle, most town parks already allow open containers. However on Monday, the town council held an emergency meeting to give the town manager more authority, councilmember Andy Jessen said, to more efficiently designate remaining parks.
“There’s only a couple of public parks left in Eagle that aren’t already designated,” Jessen said, “but I think this gets the word out and give her the ability to designate those ones as open container, even if it is temporarily.”
While open containers are allowed at Notthingham Park and throughout parks in Eagle, driving with open containers is still illegal.
Under Colorado’s open container laws, “A person in the passenger area of a vehicle cannot knowingly consume an alcoholic beverage or have an open alcohol beverage in their possession while the vehicle is moving.”
