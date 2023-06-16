Avon council asks developers to revise hotel proposal that includes stacked parking spots

The layout of the proposed 158-unit Stonebridge Companies hotel in Avon, which would be built in the Lot 3 space in between Town Hall and the Sheraton Mountain Vista Villas.

Courtesy photo

The Avon Town Council on Tuesday listened to a presentation from the Stonebridge Companies for an application for a proposed hotel on Lot 3 — one of the last vacant lots remaining in the town center.

Lot 3 is located at 140 West Beaver Creek Boulevard, between Town Hall and the Sheraton Mountain Vista Villas. The proposed hotel features 158 units, all of which would be equipped with the ability for guests to come for an extended stay, and would also contain a restaurant designed to serve the hotel’s patrons. The proposal additionally includes two housing units, at the suggestion of the town staff who reviewed the initial application.

The proposal featured a Development Bonus due to the number of planned parking spaces and the planned parking garage’s encroachment into setbacks underground. The town zoning laws currently require that there be one parking spot per accommodation unit, while the proposed parking garage for the hotel would have 114 spots for 158 units.

To meet Avon’s requirements, the proposal included a plan to build a parking garage that utilizes vertical stackers, which would bring the number of cars to the appropriate ratio with the ability to park two cars vertically in a single parking space. These vertical stackers would require the employment of a trained valet staff to park the cars because the system is too complicated for the average driver to manage. This valet system raised concerns for Council member R.J. Andrade due to the known difficulty of housing employees in the area, and for Mayor Pro Tem Tamra Underwood about the willingness of hotel guests to pay for such highly trained valet staff.

The controversial parking garage plan for the proposed Lot 3 hotel features vertical stackers (in red) to increase the garage’s parking capacity. Avon Town Council Packet, June 13, 2023

It impressed Avon Mayor Amy Phillips with its creativity. Town Council member Lindsay Hardy was less concerned about the need for a valet system at all, and questioned the need for such a high ratio of parking spaces to accommodation units.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“We should be a community and an area that is not so car-centric, and is not so bounded by the rules and laws of cars,” Hardy said.

Additional concerns were raised regarding the speed at which the valet could reasonably manage to move cars during peak hotel check-in and check-out times in order to keep vehicles from lining up in the street.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

The Lot 3 area is currently used as a pedestrian pathway, and the plan to build a pedestrian connection to preserve this function was also discussed. While members of the council looked favorably upon the proposed pedestrian connection, they ultimately decided that this, too, needed more work.

The Council moved for the plan to be revised and the application revisited at the next Town Council meeting on June 27.