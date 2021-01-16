Avon man facing charges for leaving scene of crash that killed pedestrian

An Avon man faces a more severe felony charge for allegedly leaving the scene of a December crash on U.S. Highway 6, in which prosecutors say he struck a man crossing the road who has since died.

Tyler W. Walker, 31, was originally charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, a class 4 felony.

Prosecutors filed an amended complaint against Walker on Friday, seeking to charge the crime as a class 3 felony after learning that the pedestrian, Andrew Dolan, 46, has since died from his injuries.

According to an affidavit by Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Jessica Bruce, the crash occurred Dec. 5 at 7:05 p.m. Walker was reportedly driving a silver 2005 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 6 when the front right of his vehicle struck the right side of Dolan, who was crossing the highway from south to north from the Highway 6 East/Stone Creek Drive bus stop and was struck one foot south of the right fog line.

Walker’s car continued west on Highway 6 with Dolan on the hood and windshield for about 76 feet, according to the affidavit. Walker allegedly did not stop to render aid, give information, or remain at the scene for a crash involving serious bodily injury, continuing west to his residence in Avon. The state trooper investigating the incident observed no signs of braking before, during and after the collision.

Approximately 22 minutes later, Walker called Vail Dispatch Center to report that he was the driver involved in the pedestrian crash and that he was getting a ride from a friend back to the scene, according to the affidavit.

Once at the scene, Walker cooperated with the investigation and said he left the scene because he thought a rock hit his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Walker was arrested and booked into Eagle County Detention Facility, the affidavit states, while Dolan was transported to Vail Health Hospital and then to Denver Health in critical condition. Dolan reportedly died on Dec. 27.

If convicted of the class 3 felony charge, Walker could face four to 12 years in prison.

Walker, free on $7,500 bond, briefly appeared for a hearing with Eagle County District Court Judge Paul R. Dunkelman on Wednesday. He is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 17.

Tom Lotshaw can be reached at tlotshaw@vaildaily.com.