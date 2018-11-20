Avon Recreation Center hosts Black Friday sale; advanced order form available

AVON — On Friday, Nov. 23, Avon residents can purchase an Avon Recreation Center pass valid through the end of April for $200. Nonresidents can also get a Recreation Center pass valid through April for $300, and new this year, Vail Resorts employees are eligible for a $250 Black Friday pass. Each Black Friday pass includes free fitness classes (a $50 value) and a two-visit punch card for friends and family. An advanced order form is available for those who cannot attend the sale.

"This pass is one of those deals that folks around town talk about for the entire year," said Matt Koch, program supervisor. "It's our way of saying thanks to all the locals out there. The cold weather has us really excited for the winter season, and we know that after a day on the hill, nothing feels better than a soak in the hot tub.

"We want to encourage everyone to come check out an amazing fitness class or try one of our awesome leagues. We've really got something for everyone here at the Avon Rec Center."

In 1995, when the Avon Recreation Center first opened its doors, the facility was the first recreation center in the valley. It was the only place with a public pool and indoor slide. Today, the Avon Recreation Center offers a 1,600-square-foot resistance training room, expansive cardio training area, group cycling/spin room, a private yoga studio and more than 40 group fitness, aquatics and wellness classes per week.

Parking is available at the Recreation Center lots. Class schedules are available at http://www.avonrec.org.

The Avon Recreation Center offers nationally accredited personal trainers and fitness instructors to answer questions or assist with workouts, and staff members are actively seeking feedback to expand programming to meet the community's needs. Send an email to jcurutchet@avon.org or call the Avon Recreation Center at 970-748-4060 with your suggestions.