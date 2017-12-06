Avon Recreation Center hosts free day Friday, Dec. 8, with discounts on memberships, punch cards

AVON — In celebration of its 22nd anniversary, the Avon Recreation Center is offering free admission, free fitness and wellness classes and giveaways on Friday, Dec. 8. The rec center also will offer 1995 retro pricing on punch cards and passes, with monthly passes priced at $35 for residents and $41 for nonresidents, as well as five, 10 and 25-punch cards for $23, $39 and $81, respectively.

"After 22 years, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize the community for their continued support and patronage," said Recreation Director John Curutchet. "We are so thankful to have the opportunity to support the health and wellness of this amazing community for so many years now. A lot has changed over the years, and we are excited to see what the next 22 years brings.

"We'd like to invite everyone to stop by on the 8th to explore the numerous upgrades we have made to the facility in recent years and to learn about the program offerings, from fitness and wellness classes to adult sports leagues, that are offered throughout the year."

Over the past year, the Recreation Department has continued to revamp its program offerings, including a variety of traditional and nontraditional adult leagues such as teakettle curling, as well as a robust offering of weekly fitness and wellness classes. Additionally, the Community Swim Program provides swimming lessons to area youth, with a goal of providing equal opportunity to all swimmers through financial aid to increase swim program participation for all socioeconomic levels.

In 1995, when the Avon Recreation Center first opened its doors, the facility was the first recreation center in the valley. It was the only place with a public pool and indoor slide. Today, the Avon Recreation Center offers a 1,600-square-foot resistance training room, expansive cardio training area, group cycling/spin room, a private yoga studio and more than 40 group fitness, aquatics and wellness classes per week.

The Avon Recreation Center is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Parking is available at the Recreation Center lots, and class schedules are available at http://www.avonrec.org.

Staff members are actively seeking feedback to expand programming to meet the community's needs. Whether your interest lies in the enhancement of senior, adult, youth or family programming, send an email to jcurutchet@avon.org or call the Avon Recreation Center at 970-748-4060 with your suggestions.