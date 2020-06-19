AvonLive! Concerts in the Park return to Nottingham for summer 2020

Concerts in Nottingham Park will look different this year with social distancing and BYOB.

Chelsea Tuttle | Daily file photo

The free AvonLive! Concerts in the Park series returns for summer 2020, offering nine exceptional evenings of live music, rain or shine. The town announced it with a Facebook event post for the first concert, scheduled for Wednesday, June 24 from 5:45-8 p.m., and hopes to share the music lineup soon.

AvonLive! is a community tradition each summer, and although it will look a little different this year, the town of Avon believes that live music performed by local musicians will enhance our community and celebrate one of our favorite seasons in the valley.

All Avon events will look a little different this summer. With 40-plus acres in Nottingham Park, there is plenty of room to spread out, and guests can expect to be greeted and seated by an usher. Group seating areas will be 12 feet apart, and masks are highly recommended when entering and exiting an event.

New BYOB policies in Harry A. Nottingham Park and on the Main Street Mall allow guests to pack their own food and drink, and there will be no vendors on site. Please patronize one of Avon’s many restaurants for a to-go picnic and bring your favorite ice-cold beverages. Please be respectful — no glass bottles in the park.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The town of Avon also asks that guests ‘keep it green’ by bringing their own utensils from home, packing reusable water bottles and limiting single-use plastic. In 2019, Avon’s events waste diversion rate was 80% and we ask visitors to help us maintain our sustainability practices at all Avon events.

All 2020 Avon events are pet-free.

If you go …

What: AvonLive! Concerts in the Park

When: Wednesdays starting June 24, from 5:45-8 p.m.

Where: Nottingham Park, Avon

Cost: Free

More information: Guests will be seated by an usher with 12 feet of distance apart. BYOB, no pets allowed. For more information, visit avon.org.