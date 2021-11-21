Birds of Prey World Cup races a go after FIS snow control

A photo of the Russi's Ride section of the Birds of Prey track at Beaver Creek on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Courtesy photo

The Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup speed races in Beaver Creek have been confirmed following the International Ski Federation’s official snow control on Sunday.

As scheduled, the races will take place Dec. 3-5, with two super-G races and a downhill scheduled.

“We look forward to hosting the world’s best men’s Alpine ski racers as they make their journey toward the 2022 Olympic Winter Games,” said Mike Imhof, president of the Vail Valley Foundation, which has been the local organizing committee for the Birds of Prey races in Beaver Creek since 1997. “Thanks to hard work, an amazing team, and a phenomenal man-made snowmaking system, plus a little cooperation from Mother Nature, we expect a sensational return to racing on this iconic course. We are grateful for the support of our partners at the FIS, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Vail Resorts, U.S. Forest Service, the Beaver Creek Resort Company, Beaver Creek Resort, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, and everyone on the snowmaking and course-building teams, including our amazing volunteers, to help get this course ready for training November 30 and racing December 3-5.”

Beaver Creek Resort’s snowmaking team has done an excellent job through warm temperatures during the early season, said Gary Shimanowitz, pice President of mountain operations at Beaver Creek Resort.

“The upper and mid-sections of the course are in great condition, and we are now setting our sights on the lower portion,” Shimanowitz said. “We are heading into a great weather window for snowmaking, and are excited to host Birds of Prey.”