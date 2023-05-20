Block Party returning to Eagle in August with 13 bands, including headliners Lettuce, Oteil & Friends, and Pepper

Reggae-rock band Pepper is set to headline this year's Eagle Block Party with Oteil & Friends, and Lettuce.

From August 11 to August 13 this summer, the popular Block Party will return to downtown Eagle. The three-day outdoor music festival has announced the 13 bands taking the stage — including headlining acts Lettuce, Oteil & Friends, and Pepper.

Block Party producer Ted Wenninger of Ramble Presents said organizers are excited to bring Block Party festivities back to Eagle for another year of fun. Plus, this year’s music lineup is sure to make for a high-energy festival, Wenninger said.

“Our goal is for Block Party to blend music, the mountains and a multi-year music tradition for an epic outdoor experience,” Wenninger said. “We can’t wait for festivalgoers to see it all.”

Organizers say the variety of musical acts performing at Block Party — from bluegrass, rock, jazz and beyond — will attract a diverse audience.

Alongside globally recognized artists, some of the best bands from around the Rockies are set to hit the stage this summer as well, including Eagle County alt-rock band Trees Don’t Move and Denver-based funk rock band, Float Like a Buffalo.

Lettuce, one of the headliners for this year’s Block Party, is a funk band with a new album “Unify,” which teleports a listener to a “funky galaxy far, far away, where all life coexists as one in peace, love, harmony and music,” according to the band’s website. Oteil Burbridge, a two-time Grammy award-winning bassist and former Allman Brothers Band member, is another headliner with his band. Block Party’s final headliner is Pepper, a three-piece reggae-rock band from Kailua Kona, Hawaii. According to the band’s Facebook page, Pepper is now based in San Diego and regularly performs with some of the biggest names in reggae.

Supporting acts at the 2023 Eagle Block Party include country artist Paul Cauthen “Big Velvet,” newgrass Americana artist Sam Bush, soul jazz band Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Los Angeles rock trio The Record Company, New Orleans funk jam band Dumpstaphunk, The String Cheese Incident’s keyboardist Kyle Hollingsworth with his band, the Kyle Hollingsworth Band, and The String Cheese Incident founder and guitarist Bill Nershi performing with Jillian Nershi and Jason Hahn. Additional supporting acts include singer Celisse, Float Like a Buffalo and Trees Don’t Move.

During last year’s Block Party in June, Railroad Earth performed during the second night in downtown Eagle. Block Party producer Ted Menninger said this year’s lineup is sure to bring the good vibes yet again.

While the music is the main event, Block Party Eagle features “everything Colorado does best: music, mountains, camping, beer, fun and food.” Block Party organizers have yet to announce the food vendors that will be at this year’s event, and craft vendor applications for Block Party are now being accepted.

Block Party festivities will also be accompanied by a Sunday Brunch, an opportunity for festival-goers to enjoy a morning of music, bottomless bloodies, and breakfast. This year, Grammy Award-winning funk, jazz, rock and hip-hop artist Funky Big Sam will perform during the brunch.

Those interested in attending this year’s Block Party can purchase tickets on the Block Party website . There are several ticket options ranging from $69 to $259, offering different packages. The $69 teen pass allows entrance to 13 to 17-year-olds on August 11 and 12. While a $109 general admission ticket allows entry to the three-day festival, a $259 VIP Experience ticket includes festival entry, dedicated viewing areas, catered dinners, and a full complimentary bar. Additionally, a 2-Day Car Camping Pass for $79, a 2-Day RV pass for $129, and a 2-Day Power RV Pass for $169 are available, but the camping passes for the Eagle County Fairgrounds do not include entry to the festival, according to the Block Party website.

Block Party coordinators are also accepting volunteer applications for help in the box office, with ticket scanning, the festival’s zero waste program, event setup and teardown, VIP support, camping coordination and more. The volunteer application said volunteers may receive benefits like tickets, drink tokens, meals and merchandise.