Calling all Eagle County bands for Avon’s inaugural Battle of the Bands on June 14

Avon is inviting all Eagle County bands to submit their band for a chance to play at AvonLIVE! on Wednesday, June 14 at Avon’s first Battle of the Bands. If your band has dreamt about performing on the Avon Performance Pavilion stage, you may just get your chance. Eagle County bands have just a few days left to submit their band for consideration as submission closes on April 5 at 11:59 p.m. Submissions must be proposed through the online form on Avon.org/events .

“We are looking forward to providing another opportunity for local musicians to experience the Avon Performance Pavilion, and what better way to than highlighting Eagle County musicians at local’s favorite free community concert series, AvonLIVE!” stated Avon Culture, Arts and Special Events Manager Danita Dempsey.

To qualify for Avon’s Battle of the Bands, at least one band member must reside full-time in Eagle County. Once the submission window closes, judges from Battle of the Bands Committee will select the top four bands to compete for the “Best Band in Eagle County” at AvonLIVE! on Wednesday, June 14 between 6:00 and 8:50 p.m. PA will be provided and shared by all bands/band members. Each band will play a 35-minute set with no more than 10 minutes between each band. Compensation will be provided for all bands competing.

The bands chosen to perform will be contacted via email by April 12. Voting will take place at the time of performance during AvonLIVE! through QR code. The band with the most votes will be announced at the end of the evening as the “Best Band in Eagle County.” The winner of Battle of the Bands will earn bragging rights and be invited to perform on the Avon Performance Pavilion stage in 2024.

More information: For more information, please visit Avon.org/events or contact Avon Special Events Coordinator Chelsea Van Winkle at cvanwinkle@avon.org or (970) 748-4072.