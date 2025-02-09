Career growth in Eagle County might not require moving out of the Vail Valley

Local businesses are working with a consulting firm to try to find their next job candidates here in the valley.

Mountain Careers is that company, which is hosting an on-line survey to gauge attitudes about working in Eagle County and the surrounding area. Company founder Aryn Schlichting said the survey is part of an effort to help locals see what other options and career paths are available in the area.

This is the fourth year of the survey, so the project has covered both the COVID and post-COVID work environments.

This is the fourth year of the survey, so the project has covered both the COVID and post-COVID work environments.

Schlichting said last year’s survey asked respondents if they’d switch jobs if they had more information on opportunities in health care, education, skilled trades or the outdoor industry. Most people said either “yes” or “maybe.”

That leads to the next questions: What kinds of skills or education are needed, and where are those available?

Schlichting said interest goes beyond those taking the survey — about 400 people per year, on average — to the organizations that might want to talk to those survey-takers.

School districts and local governments are among those interested in seeking out people who might be interested in new careers, Schlichting said.

One of the reasons the surveys have gotten the interest from potential employers is the kinds of people responding since 2021. The local workforce, at least those who have taken the surveys, is made up in large part of highly educated, highly talented people.

Those people say they want flexibility and a good workplace culture, and say they’d leave a job for a better culture as opposed to better pay.

The surveys are part of a broad-based career development effort by Vail Valley Works, a project of the Vail Valley Partnership, the valley’s chamber of commerce. President and CEO Chris Romer said that effort, a broad-based nonprofit is designed to build tools for every level of career path, from entry-level to mid-career switches.

The idea of recruiting from the local workforce is needed, Romer said. Not only are apprenticeship and career development programs available, but recruiting locally means that people already here already have housing.

The surveys provide one more data point for those in the career development business, whether in looking for grants or providing proof to individuals that they aren’t alone in looking to expand their horizons.

“We’re helping build connections,” Romer said. “And helping build connections is a big deal.”