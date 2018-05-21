Carnes: After reneging on promises, why would anyone ever trust America again? (column)

Editor's note: Find a cited version of this column at http://www.vaildaily.com.

Last summer, our dear leader reneged on the Paris Climate Agreement, America's promise to the world to do our part in curbing climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"Hmmm," I thought to myself, kind of a boneheaded move, but OK, I was confident his advisors helped steer him that direction based on information perhaps not shared with us peons in the general public.

A few weeks ago, dear leader said America would promise to help North Korea with its economy if they abandoned their nuclear weapons program.

"A nice, long-term diplomatic approach," I thought to myself. This could be good for the entire planet, as long as both sides have a modicum of integrity.

The exact same week, he reneged on the Iran deal where America promised to help Iran with its economy if they abandoned their nuclear weapons program.

"An ugly, short-term, undiplomatic tactic," I thought to myself. So much for integrity.

Take multiple treaties in the 1800s with Native Americans, toss in a pinch of North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and you have yourself a perfect recipe of questions as to why anyone would ever trust America again.

This time, I found myself questioning dear leader's sanity.

If someone asked the man if he hears, "Yanny or Laurel," then my guess is he'd shout, "Mueller!"

Last week, dear leader promised to help China with its state-run company, ZTE, not if they abandoned their nuclear weapons programs, but because "too many jobs in China (have been) lost" and he has instructed the Commerce Department to "get it done."

Now I am questioning my own eyes and ears, much less my own thoughts. China first?

I think this was the first time Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not feel inclined to say, "The President's tweet speaks for itself …"

America's respect and presence in international affairs has not only diminished, it's sinking to depths not seen since the Carter years.

And no one could miss the report of a $500 million Chinese government loan to support construction of an Indonesian billion-dollar resort and theme park project planned to feature Trump-branded hotels and a golf course.

"Hmmm, coincidence?" I again thought to myself, as thinking otherwise would force me to relearn the definition of "emoluments."

But lo and behold, the House Appropriations Committee last week quietly rejected Trump's promise as they voted to uphold the sanctions against ZTE, which had intentionally reneged on their promise to not do business with Iran and North Korea, along with a slew of national security accusations — hence the sanctions.

I find my thoughts longing for the promises of a "deep state" (which is really nothing more than the federal government), as dear leader's state keeps getting shallower and shallower.

So while some of you are wrapped up with more redundant "thoughts and prayers" for yet more senselessly murdered high school students, I find myself asking total strangers if they have seen our new American embassy in Jerusalem, and before they can answer, I add, "I hear it's to die for …"

Too soon?

Some thoughts I should just keep to myself.

Richard Carnes, of Edwards, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net.