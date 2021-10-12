Proposition 120: Voters will decide if Colorado property taxes will go down — at least for some

Colorado’s residential property taxes are already among the nation’s lowest, but a measure on the 2021 statewide ballot would drop them ever lower — for some.

Proposition 120 would, if approved by voters, reduce the property tax assessment rates for multifamily housing to 6.5% from 7.15% starting in 2022. If you owned affected property valued at $300,000, you would pay $1,950 per 100 mills (a mill is a $1 payment on every $1,000 of assessed value) versus $2,145.

The rate would also be reduced under Proposition 120 for lodging properties from 29% to 26.4%. If you owned affected property valued at $300,000, you would pay $7,920 versus $8,700.

Here’s a deeper look at Proposition 120:

