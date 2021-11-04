Rep. Joe Neguse to introduce gun bill related to Boulder King Soopers shooting

In this Thursday, March 25, 2021, file photograph, U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse, left, D-Colorado, chats with mourners at a drive-in vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store at Fairview High School in Boulder. The congressman will introduce a bill in the U.S. House Thursday that would bar those convicted of violent misdemeanors from buying firearms for five years.

David Zalubowski/AP file

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will introduce legislation in the House Thursday to prohibit people convicted of violent misdemeanors from purchasing a firearm for five years, a measure the Lafayette Democrat said could help prevent tragedies like the Boulder King Soopers massacre from happening again.

“It seems pretty clear to me in this case that this individual would not have been able to purchase a weapon had this law been the law of the land either in Colorado and ultimately at the federal level,” Neguse told The Denver Post in an interview Wednesday, speaking about the Boulder suspect.

That suspect in the March 22 King Soopers mass shooting that left 10 people dead was convicted of misdemeanor assault in 2018 after attacking a classmate at Arvada West High School the previous year. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, then 18, punched the classmate in the head without warning, and when the boy fell to the ground, continued to punch him, according to an affidavit in the case.

Alissa was sentenced to probation and 48 hours of community service. But that didn’t stop him from purchasing a gun at an Arvada gunshop days before his deadly assault at the Boulder grocery store, Neguse said.

