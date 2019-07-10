To recall Jared Polis, critics must get 10,521 voter signatures a day. Here’s what else you need to know.

Gov. Jared Polis leads a rally May 6, 2019, for Colorado Democrats celebrating the party's work during the 2019 lawmaking term.

Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis celebrated his first six months in office Monday. His critics marked the day with an effort to recall him from office.

The Dismiss Polis group received approval to circulate a petition and collect signatures from registered voters to force a special recall election. To do so, the governor’s critics must collect 631,266 valid signatures in 60 days, or more than 10,521 a day.

The task is so monumental that it’s never happened in Colorado, and campaign strategists say it’s an impossible goal, particularly with the group’s low-dollar budget.

Even the Dismiss Polis organizers acknowledge that the effort is improbable. “Make no mistake, it’s a Herculean task. But that doesn’t mean it’s not worth doing,” spokeswoman Karen Kataline told The Colorado Sun.

Earlier in the day, Polis touted a lengthy list of accomplishments since taking office Jan. 8, in particular expanding full-day kindergarten, efforts designed to lower the cost of health care for certain populations and action to reduce carbon emissions.

