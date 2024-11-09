Construction on the Vail Pass rest area began in 2022. It should be done in ‘early 2025’

The old rest area at the top of Vail Pass is being replaced by a new, $22.5 million facility. The new rest area is expected to be finished in early 2025.

Vail Daily archive

It can be hard to work at 10,600 feet. That’s resulted in delays to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s $22.5 million project to rebuild the Vail Pass rest area.

The project began in May of 2022, and was supposed to be complete in October of 2023. Weather and other complications have delayed completion of the work, which transportation department officials now expect to finish in “early 2025.”

According to an email from Stacia Sellers of the transportation department’s communications team, “The area received more snow than anticipated, which slowed operations.” But, she added, “Crews are pushing forward as much as they can despite the elements.”

On the outside, the new rest area will significantly increase parking. Tractor-trailer parking spaces will increase from six to 20, with passenger vehicle parking going from 32 to 65. Recreation parking for non-snowmobile users will increase from 32 to 67 spaces.

The transportation department will also work with the U.S. Forest Service to keep the area open for winter recreation while the facility is being finished.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The building itself will be much larger, and LEED certified. It will also have a new fresh water system, since the facility is the busiest rest area in the state.

Restroom facilities will be expanded from 10 to 22 spots, with two rooms each for men, women and families.

The rest area is part of the Interstate 70 historic district. There will be a viewing deck and various displays to educate travelers about the lynx and other wildlife in the area, the Ute people who used to call the area home and the history of building the highway over the pass.

The project will also reroute traffic to provide better access to and from the rest area and relocate a Forest Service building that was often mistaken for the rest area building.