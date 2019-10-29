I-70 EB reopened near Silverthorne

UPDATE at 12:38 p.m.: The crash east of the tunnel has been cleared, according to Colorado State Patrol. Eastbound Interstate 70 has reopened, though traffic continues to move slowly.

A crash east of the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels is causing some traffic woes, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at mile marker 205 at the Silverthorne exit due to the crash, according to CDOT. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

CDOT is recommending motorists take Loveland Pass as an alternate route toward Denver until the road is reopened.