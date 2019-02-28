Chris Watts provides more details about murders of wife, two daughters

Chris Watts has provided to law enforcement additional details about the murders of his wife, Shanann, 34, and two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, according to an announcement Thursday by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

On Feb. 18, an interview took place between Watts and investigators with CBI, FBI, and the Frederick Police Department. Thursday’s release does not say where the interview took place, nor does it provide specific details about the interview.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation possesses documentation, including a written report and audio file from its interview with Watts. The information will be released to the public March 7.

Watts pleaded guilty in November to five counts of first-degree murder, three counts of tampering with a deceased human body and one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy.

Although he pleaded guilty, Watts never disclosed how or why he carried out the murders. Sources close to the investigation say Watts has finally confessed those details.

Watts was sentenced to three consecutive life terms, plus 84 years in prison.