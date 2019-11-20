Man faces litany of charges for alleged attack in Winter Park

A Montana man was arrested Monday in Winter Park after an alleged attack on his girlfriend that left her with severe injuries.

Fraser Winter Park Police responded to a domestic disturbance call around 12:45 a.m. at the Woodspur Lodge in Winter Park and arrested Ryan Fenner, 26, of Cut Bank, Montana.

Fenner faces charges of first and second degree assault, second degree burglary, second degree kidnapping, menacing, possession of an illegal weapon, obstruction of telephone service, criminal mischief and harassment. He is being held at the Grand County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, Fenner and the woman live together at the Woodspur Lodge. The woman told police that she and Fenner were in a verbal argument early Monday morning when she left their room and called her ex-boyfriend to come pick her up.

While she was outside on the phone, Fenner allegedly chased the woman down, took her phone and broke it into pieces before punching her repeatedly and hitting her with an unknown object.

According to the affidavit, the victim was unable to get up following the attack, so Fenner dragged her by her hair as he forced her back into their room. Once inside, Fenner allegedly began choking the woman and punched her again before grabbing an unloaded .38 revolver. At first, he pointed the gun at himself, the affidavit states, before turning the weapon on the woman, pointing it at her head and pulling the trigger on two different occasions.

After the second time Fenner allegedly pointed the revolver at the woman, he left the room. The woman told police she thought she could hear him grabbing bullets and loading the weapon.

While Fenner was out of the room, the woman escaped the bedroom and ran into another room at the lodge, where two witnesses say they locked the door and tried to help the woman by letting her use their cellphones.

However, according to the affidavit, Fenner forced his way into the room and convinced the woman to leave with him. As she was leaving, she tried to get away from Fenner again but he chased her, the affidavit says.

The affidavit describes the woman’s injuries as severe, including having a swollen face, bruises around her eyes, red marks on her neck and several other cuts and abrasions. She was taken to Middle Park Health and treated for a concussion and numerous scrapes and bruises.

When police encountered Fenner, they questioned him about the incident and discovered he was in possession of brass knuckles, which are illegal. According to the affidavit, Fenner denied assaulting the woman. He told police she was intoxicated and received the injuries from falling. He also denied weapons being involved.

Two firearms were found on scene and seized as evidence, as well as the brass knuckles. Fenner’s first court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 26.

