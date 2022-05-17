Vail Police investigating accident involving pedestrian and car

At approximately 5:26 p.m. Monday, a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 501 North Frontage Road. The vehicle, driven by a 31-year-old resident of Vail, left the roadway and struck the pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk. The pedestrian, a 25-year-old from Vail, sustained serious injuries and is being treated at Vail Health.

The Vail Police Department is investigating this incident and encourages anyone who witnessed the motor vehicle accident, or the vehicle involved, a 2016 black Subaru Impreza, to message the Vail Police on Facebook or call 970-479-2201. The driver of the vehicle has not been charged or taken into custody as police continue to investigate the accident.