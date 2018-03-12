Vail Valley’s Case of the Stolen Sno-Cat solved, alleged thief still at large

MINTURN — A stolen Sno-Cat wasn't gone long and didn't get far.

John Brandenburg is one of the owners of The General Lee, a big, orange Sno-Cat that was on a trailer when it was stolen sometime the morning of Sunday, March 11 from the Turntable restaurant parking lot.

"It was definitely identifiable," said Jessie Mosher, public information officer with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

After posting The General Lee's picture on Facebook, Brandenburg says the tips and shares poured in.

The alleged thief, 27-year-old Jason Cuervo, trailered the big, orange Sno-Cat west on Interstate 70 toward the high desert, where a Sno-Cat is mostly out of its element. The General Lee was spotted by a woman in a Mesa County neighborhood near the base of the Colorado National Monument being pulled on a trailer at a residence. The woman called the authorities there.

Sure enough, The General Lee was at the house where Cuervo was reported to be, hidden in a garage.

Cuervo refused to comply with police commands, and barricaded himself in the house. So, Grand Junction authorities notified people in 55 surrounding residences to shelter in place — stay inside — while they dealt with Cuervo.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Grand Junction Police Department SWAT teams executed the Eagle County Sheriff's Office's search warrant.

Maybe Cuervo had barricaded himself in the house because of The General Lee, or maybe it was because of the weapons, ammunition, drugs and drug paraphernalia the SWAT team allegedly found when they went inside.

Cuervo was not located. However The General Lee is safe in a Grand Junction police impound lot. Like The General Lee, authorities say Cuervo is probably still in the Grand Junction area.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said Cuervo has several outstanding warrants for his arrest, including felony warrants. Cuervo is described as a 27-year-old white male, 180 pounds, and 6-feet 1-inch tall. If seen please contact 911.

The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information about any of this is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, 970-328-8500.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.