Destination Jump Splash Learn, Avon’s newest playground, features swings, climbing features and more (photos)

More information: Call the Avon Recreation Department at 970-748-4060, or visit http://www.avonrec.org .

When: Daylight hours throughout the summer.

If you go …

The Destination Jump Splash Learn project in Avon's Nottingham Park came about because of a $350,000 matching grant the town of Avon received from Great Outdoors Colorado to improve the park's most heavily used 2-acres. The newly opened structure replaces a 20-year-old playground with both traditional and nature-themed equipment including a zip line, slides, climbing features and more.