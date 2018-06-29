 Destination Jump Splash Learn, Avon’s newest playground, features swings, climbing features and more (photos) | VailDaily.com

Photos by Max Phannenstiel
Special to the Daily

The Destination Jump Splash Learn project in Avon's Nottingham Park came about because of a $350,000 matching grant the town of Avon received from Great Outdoors Colorado to improve the park's most heavily used 2-acres. The newly opened structure replaces a 20-year-old playground with both traditional and nature-themed equipment including a zip line, slides, climbing features and more.

If you go …

What: Destination Jump Splash Learn.

When: Daylight hours throughout the summer.

Where: Harry A. Nottingham Park, 414 W Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon.

Cost: Free.

More information: Call the Avon Recreation Department at 970-748-4060, or visit http://www.avonrec.org.