Eagle County Commissioners tour site of Vail Health’s proposed Northstar Center

Project planner Tom Braun, front left, leads Eagle County Commissioners on a tour of the site for Vail Health’s proposed Northstar Center in Edwards. Chris Lindley, chief population health officer for Vail Health, helps hold up a pole to demonstrate the height of a proposed parking structure.

Kelli Duncan/Vail Daily

Eagle County commissioners toured the site for Vail Health’s proposed Northstar Center in Edwards on Monday afternoon ahead of the first public hearing on the project.

Project planner Tom Braun led Monday’s tour, which relied on a combination of architectural renderings and strategically placed cones and poles to fill in commissioners’ imaginations as to what the center would look like if approved.

The commissioners will hold the first public hearing Tuesday afternoon, during which they will go over more details of the development plan as it stands today.

The Northstar Center is a proposal from Vail Health and Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, its wholly owned subsidiary, along with several partner organizations, to redevelop the former Northstar Lumber site located at the southwest corner of the Edwards Interstate 70 interchange.

The development plan centers around the construction of a new 40,000-square-foot building at the location that would include a 28-bed in-patient facility to provide stabilization care for patients who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

The project’s developers have asked to repurpose two existing buildings on the site, expanding them from 40,000 square feet each, as they stand today, to upwards of 85,000 square feet each, according to the development proposal. Plans include a three-story parking structure with one story proposed to be built below grade, Braun said Monday.

During Monday’s tour, Braun emphasized the intent to fully utilize the property’s existing infrastructure in constructing the new campus.

The tour was for informational purposes only, so planners and Vail Health representatives were not allowed to advocate for the project. This will be saved for Tuesday’s public hearing, which is set to begin around 1:15 p.m., according to the meeting’s agenda.

The plan was approved by the Eagle County Planning Commission in a 4-2 vote back in October after a public hearing that lasted nearly four hours.

More information on Tuesday’s public hearing can be found on the Eagle County Board of Commissioners’ meeting page at EagleCounty.us/countycommissioners/commissionermeetings.

The complete Northstar Center application can be viewed at EagleCounty.us/planning/activelanduseapplications.

