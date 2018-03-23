Eagle County housing analysis presentation slated for Tuesday

EAGLE — The Eagle County commissioners will hear the results of their 2018 Housing Demand Analysis during their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 27.

The presentation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the Eagle County building. All interested community members are encouraged to attend.

The Housing Demand Analysis will provide an overview of the current housing market; update the housing demand calculations and projections; and provide information on residents' and employers' housing goals and intentions, tradeoffs they are willing to make, and housing solutions that are likely to be the most well received.

For those who cannot attend, the meeting will be streamed live and archived for later viewing at http://www.ecgtv.com. The final report will be available at http://www.eaglecounty.us/housing by March 30.

Eagle County has also contributed $15,000 to an upcoming housing needs assessment in the Roaring Fork Valley, which is planned for late spring. Participating entities include Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties, as well as Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs.

For more information, contact Tori Franks at tori.franks@eaglecounty.us or at 970-328-8775.