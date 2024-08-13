Eagle River Coalition: Help protect local waterways from invasive species

These zebra mussels were found in Highline Reservoir near Grand Junction and in the Colorado River near the Reservoir. Zebra mussels can decimate local macroinvertebrate populations and water infrastructure.

Eagle River Coalition/Courtesy photo

With the discovery of zebra mussels in the Colorado River near Highline Reservoir, it’s crucial to understand what invasive species are, why they are harmful and how you can help protect our watershed from these threats.

Invasive species are types of non-native plants, animals, insects or pathogens that drastically and negatively change their environment and don’t have natural predators or competitors. Unlike other non-native species, which generally do not significantly disrupt local ecosystems, invasive species aggressively dominate and damage native ecosystems and can even harm the economy.

Currently, our focus is on several invasive species currently affecting the watersheds here in Eagle County. Notably, last year, New Zealand mud snails were found in Lower Brush Creek . These tiny snails, each about the size of a grain of rice, can devastate native macroinvertebrate populations and negatively impact fish health.

New Zealand Mud Snails can be as small as a grain of rice and have been found in the Lower Brush Creek near the confluence with the Eagle River in Eagle. Eagle River Coalition/Courtesy photo

Indications of whirling disease have also been observed, signaling the presence of another invasive species. This condition, caused by a microscopic parasite, impacts trout and salmon, leading to severe deformities and high mortality rates in young fish. Whirling disease is named for the erratic, tail-chasing movements displayed by some infected fish.

Although zebra mussels have not yet been found in Eagle County, this invasive species poses a severe threat to local macroinvertebrate populations and water infrastructure, such as pipes and reservoirs.

Humans are the primary culprits in spreading the invasive species noted above, and it is up to us and our preventative action to limit their continued spread.

What can you do?

Understanding and addressing invasive species like those above is vital for maintaining the health of our watershed. By staying informed and taking appropriate actions, we can all contribute to protecting our environment.

Individuals play a crucial role in preventing the spread of invasive species. Especially with zebra mussels and other highly invasive species present in the Colorado River, it is essential for river users — kayakers, paddleboarders, rafters and anglers — to thoroughly inspect their boats and all equipment before moving upstream and between waterways.

The general rule of thumb for any invasive species is:

Clean — Once you leave the waterway, thoroughly clean everything off, including trailers, boats, waders, boots, etc. Remove any visible plant or plant fragments as well as mud or other debris, as some species can survive for multiple days outside of water. Drain — Drain every space that can hold water in your watercraft. Be sure to remove drain plugs and drain engines as well as any live wells, a bilge, ballast tanks, etc. Dry — Let your boats, waders, etc dry before visiting another waterway. Dispose — If it didn’t come from the waterway you were using, don’t dump it in the water! Two important practices are to dispose of unused live bait in trash containers and to responsibly handle aquarium or classroom animals and plants, never releasing them into the wild. If you see something that you believe may be an invasive species like the ones listed above please report it to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). There are three ways to submit a report: Use the CPW Report Invader online form Call CPW at 303-291-7295 Email invasive.Species@state.co.us

We can — and must — do our part to prevent the spread of invasive species and keep our watershed clean. To read Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s guide to protecting our waters from invasive species please visit CPW.state.co.us.

Rose Sandell is the education and outreach coordinator at Eagle River Coalition.