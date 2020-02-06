2 Vail hotels crack Top 100 list of Best USA Hotels for 2020
The 10th annual Best USA Hotels rankings by U.S. News & World Report features hotels in Beverly Hills and Big Sur, California; Las Vegas; Honolulu; and other beautiful cities and towns across the country — including Vail.
Two local hotels cracked the Top 100. The Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail is No. 29, the second highest-ranking Colorado hotel behind The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Vail is No. 81.
The Little Nell in Aspen is No. 55.
The rankings consider a hotel’s star rating and both expert and guest sentiment and factors in awards from distinguished travel publications and TripAdvisor user scores.
The Sonnenalp in Vail has a 5-star rating on TripAdvisor. The Four Seasons in Vail has a 4.5-star rating.
Top 5
Best USA Hotels 2020
- No. 1: Four Seasons Resort Lanai (Lanai City, Hawaii)
- No. 2: The Langham (Chicago, Illinois)
- No. 3: The Peninsula Chicago (Chicago, Illinois)
- No. 4: Acqualina Resort & Residents on the Beach (Sunny Isles Beach, Florida)
- No. 5: Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Florida)
For the full list of Best USA Hotels, visit https://travel.usnews.com/Hotels/USA/.
