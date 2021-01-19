A day of service: Vail Mountain School students, faculty give back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day





























































“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’” – Martin Luther King Jr.

Vail Mountain School continued its tradition of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. The entire school community devoted a portion of the day to community service in the local community.

Upper School students learned about and/or volunteered in person with several organizations in the Vail Valley. These organizations included Canine Companions for Independence, 10th Mountain Huts, Habitat for Humanity, Roundup River Ranch, Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, Summit County Animal Shelter, Salvation Army, the Community Market in Edwards and Gypsum, United Way, Friends of Colorado Avalanche Information Center, and the Thrift Stores in Edwards and Eagle.

Middle and Lower School students engaged in projects that benefited the lives of other important members in the community including senior citizens, emergency workers, campers at Roundup River Ranch, animals, ski patrollers, Sage Dining, Organic Cleaners, and others.