An end of unfettered growth for short-term rentals in Colorado’s resort communities

Carol Kresge manages the 13-bedroom Little Mountain Lodge in Breckenridge. She fears "broad-brush" regulation of short-term rentals in the town will impact the resort town's economy.

Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun

Visitors to the 13-bedroom Little Mountain Lodge above Breckenridge’s historic downtown have supported the tourist town’s economy for many years.

They book snowmobile rides. They rent bicycles and ski. They reserve tables and rooms in local restaurants.

“All the business owners in Breckenridge who rely on visitor spending, they are getting it from my group,” said Carol Kresge, the manager of the sprawling home that was originally built as a B&B but now can be rented short-term by vacationing groups who pay as much as $4,000 a night.

The owners of the Little Mountain Lodge could lose their ability to rent to vacationers under proposed changes to short-term rentals proposed by Breckenridge’s town council.

