An end of unfettered growth for short-term rentals in Colorado’s resort communities
Breckenridge and other mountain towns are trying to slow the growth of vacation rentals in an effort to ease housing and labor issues
The Colorado Sun
Visitors to the 13-bedroom Little Mountain Lodge above Breckenridge’s historic downtown have supported the tourist town’s economy for many years.
They book snowmobile rides. They rent bicycles and ski. They reserve tables and rooms in local restaurants.
“All the business owners in Breckenridge who rely on visitor spending, they are getting it from my group,” said Carol Kresge, the manager of the sprawling home that was originally built as a B&B but now can be rented short-term by vacationing groups who pay as much as $4,000 a night.
The owners of the Little Mountain Lodge could lose their ability to rent to vacationers under proposed changes to short-term rentals proposed by Breckenridge’s town council.
Read more via The Colorado Sun.
Participate in The Longevity Project
The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health.