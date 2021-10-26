Avon hosts Polar Plunge on Saturday for Special Olympics Colorado

The Avon Police Department will participate in the Polar Plunge on Oct. 30.

Town of Avon/Courtesy photo

On Saturday, Oct. 30, Avon will host the “Spooktacular” Polar Plunge, joining communities nationwide in supporting the Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Teams will take a quick, fun, chilly dip to raise funds and awareness for the mission and programs of Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics provides impactful sports and leadership opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.

Beginning at 1 p.m., teams from across Colorado will take the plunge into Nottingham Lake, which will be an estimated 40°F. Each team will be in the lake for less than three minutes and can warm up with hot beverages and soup after they plunge.

In past years, officers from the Avon Police Department participated alongside members of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Troopers, and members of Vail Public Safety and Vail Police Department. Those who wish to donate to the cause but stay warm and dry can donate to a team online. All donors and participants who fundraise $75 or more will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt and a day pass to the Avon Recreation Center, where they can warm up with a hot shower or hot tub.

This year, Polar Plunge efforts are being spearheaded by Avon Police Officer Al Zepeda.

“The goal is to increase donations to more than $15,000, as well as raise awareness about people with intellectual impairments in Eagle County. We want to support the handful of Special Olympic athletes who reside in Eagle County, and to help cover some of their medical costs by hosting more events and fundraisers here in Avon this year,” Zepeda said.

Register for the Polar Plunge at give.classy.org/2021AvonPlunge .

Please contact Al Zepeda with the town of Avon Police Department at azepeda@avon.org or (970) 748-4439 for more information.