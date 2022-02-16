Avon issues call to artists for rotating, outdoor arts program

This year, the town has a goal of selecting up to 26 visual sculpture art pieces for installation in outdoor spaces in June 2022. This will replace nine sculptures put up last year in the Art Around Avon’s inaugural year.

Ali Longwell/Vail Daily Archive

On Wednesday, the town of Avon issued a call for artists for its Art Around Avon program.

The program kicked off last year as a way to bring new vibrancy and energy to the town core. Last year, a jury panel consisting of local arts community members selected nine sculptures to be displayed in Avon.

This year, the town has a goal of selecting up to 26 visual sculpture art pieces for installation in outdoor spaces in June 2022. The selected works will be on exhibition for up to 12 months, during which time the artists may make the work available for sale.

Interested artists can respond through March 28, 2022 to the town’s request for proposal on CaFÉ .

“The enhancement of public places by integrating the creative work of artists improves the pedestrian experience and promotes vibrancy, creativity and livelihood in the community. The presence of and access to public art enlivens public areas and their grounds and makes them more welcoming,” reads a press release announcing the town’s call for artists .

For more information about the Art Around Avon program, contact Danita Dempsey, the town’s culture, arts and special events manager. Dempsey can be reached at ddempsey@avon.org or 970-748-4065.