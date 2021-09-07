Avon requests pro and con statements for short-term rental tax

On Aug. 24, the Avon Town Council voted to refer a 2% Short-Term Rental Tax ballot question to the Avon Electorate at the November 2 coordinated election.

The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution, provides that written comments for and against the referred tax measure shall be received by the Avon Town Clerk. The Avon Town Clerk is required to prepare two summaries, up to 500 words each, of written comments that are received. These written summaries are then included in a “Blue Book,” which is sent to the household of all registered voters.

Interested persons may submit written comments for and/or against the referred 2% Short-Term Rental Tax ballot question. The deadline for submission is 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

Written comments may be emailed to Town Clerk Brenda Torres at btorres@avon.org , or hand-delivered to the Town Clerk’s office at the Avon Town Hall, located at 100 Mikaela Way in Avon. Comments can also be mailed to Avon Town Clerk, P.O. Box 975, Avon, CO 81620 or faxed to 970-949-9139.

Written comments shall address the 2% Short-Term Rental Tax ballot issue, shall include a signature and an address where the signor is registered to vote, and shall be filed with the Avon Town Clerk and not the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder. Only those comments that are filed by persons eligible to vote in the Town of Avon are required to be summarized in the ballot issue notice.

Ballot title and text

Short-Term Rental Tax for Community Housing

“Shall the town of Avon’s taxes be increased by one million five hundred thousand dollars ($1,500,000) in the first year (2022), and by whatever additional amounts are raised annually thereafter by levying an excise tax of 2% on the amount charged to any person leasing a short-term rental unit, defined as leasing any property assessed as residential by the Eagle County Assessor for a period less than thirty days, for the purpose of funding community housing, including the acquisition of land for housing, construction of housing, extension of public infrastructure to serve community housing development, purchase of deed restrictions, down payment assistance programs, partnerships with public and private entities to develop community housing, and related costs for administration, design, legal and consulting, all in accordance with ordinance no. 21-11 adopted by the Avon Town Council, and shall the town be permitted to collect, retain, and expend all revenues derived from such tax as a voter approved revenue change and an exception to limits which would otherwise apply under Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado constitution or any other law?”