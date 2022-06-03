Avon seeks feedback from local businesses

The town of Avon is asking for Avon-based business owners and operators to complete a brief 13-question survey about community issues impacting local businesses. Survey topics include the best ways to receive information from the town, the special events calendar and marketing, and a series of questions about climate action initiatives in Avon. The survey also provides the opportunity for open-ended feedback.

The Avon Town Council and staff value the input of Avon business owners, and the survey feedback will be considered in future decision making. The survey will be open until June 30 and is available at Avon.org/2022businesssurvey .