Avon to consider electric vehicle pledge

The Avon Town Council on Tuesday will consider a resolution to become a GoEV Town, pledging to a plan which includes goals to transition the Avon fleet and transit buses to 100% electric or zero emissions vehicles by 2050.

The GoEV Coalition recently invited Avon to become a member of the GoEV City Campaign, which is a joint effort of the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, the Clean Energy Economy for the Region, the Colorado Public Interest Research Group, Conservation Colorado and the Sierra Club.

Avon is part of the 2016 Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County Community, which aims to achieve greenhouse gas emission reduction targets of 25% by 2025 and 80% by 2050. The town also in 2019 purchased 100% renewable electricity through Holy Cross Energy’s Renewable Energy Purchase Program.

If approved by council, the town will adopt a declaration which states that the petroleum-fueled transportation sector “is now the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the nation and is a contributing factor to air pollution and climate change, threatening the health of our citizens and the sustainability of our planet,” and “the transportation sector needs support to move toward adoption of clean energy technology, including electric vehicles that supports a healthy environment and economy.”

The GoEV Coalition effort is modeled after the Ready for 100 campaign, in which more than 75 local governments in the U.S. have committed themselves to obtaining 100% renewable energy no later than 2050.

On Sept. 10, 2019, Avon Town Council approved the inaugural Avon Electric Vehicle Readiness Work Plan, a document that will “plan and guide Avon’s transition to electric or zero emissions vehicles,” according to Avon’s Mobility department.

In nearby Beaver Creek, Paul Gorbold with Beaver Creek Village Transportation has investigated electric and natural gas bus options in recent years. The infrastructure piece — which includes storage, charging, electric grid in the community and/or alternative fuel — is a bit cost prohibitive at this time, Gorbold told the Beaver Creek Metro District at their June 24, 2020, meeting.

“It could be up to five years before these vehicles become a viable option for our operations,” the Beaver Creek Metro District concluded in its meeting minutes .