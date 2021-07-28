Avon to start work on I-70 Underpass safety improvements Monday

The concept for the Avon Road I-70 underpass will bring much-needed improvements to the area’s safety and aesthetic.

Special to the Daily

The Avon Road I-70 underpass pedestrian safety improvement project is scheduled to begin Monday

The project consists of moving the sidewalk behind the bridge columns, landscaping, drainage improvements, sidewalk ramp upgrades and installation of snow shelters. With the project, the town is seeking to remedy the identified safety concerns including inadequate lighting, excessive ice accumulation and the sidewalk’s close proximity to Avon Road.

It was first brought to Avon Town Council back in March, where the town argued over the project’s $1 million price tag. Ultimately, citing public safety concerns, the council voted in favor of the project. At that time, Gould Construction, Inc. was contracted to complete the project, which is estimated to take 120 days to complete.

Work will begin on Monday and be conducted Monday through Saturday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The project will require a closure of the west sidewalk and periodic lane closures.

Please contact Justin Hildreth with the Town of Avon at jhildreth@avon.org or 748-4045 with questions regarding this work.