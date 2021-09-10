Buck Creek Road in Avon closed for a month starting Monday

Buck Creek Road between Nottingham Road and Wildwood Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday to facilitate construction of the Buck Creek Road asphalt overlay and repairs project.

The road closure will remain in effect until Oct. 13 to expedite the project and reduce cost.

The project will generally consist of asphalt milling, asphalt repair, retaining wall repair, installation of new curb and gutter, storm drainage improvements, asphalt paving, guardrail replacement, shouldering, pavement marking as well as revegetation. Detours around the closure along Wildwood and Metcalf roads will be in place and access to Walking Mountains Science Center and the Buck Creek Trailhead will be maintained.

Work will be performed Monday through Saturday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Motorists are asked to allow additional travel time.

The project is being constructed by United Companies on behalf of the town. Contact Jim Horsley, the project engineer, at jhorsley@avon.org or 970-748-4134 with questions regarding this work.