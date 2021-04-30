Colorado ski areas aren’t talking about skier fatalities this season. So we asked coroners instead.
At least 11 skiers were killed in traumatic crashes during the 2020-21 season, according to 16 county coroners surveyed by The Colorado Sun.
The Colorado Sun
At least 11 skiers were killed in traumatic crashes at Colorado’s 26 ski areas this season.
That is about the average number for a ski season — “about” because it’s difficult to learn when and how skiers and snowboarders die inbounds at the state’s ski areas.
Ski areas are not required to share information about deaths that occur on ski runs, just as they don’t have to share details about accidents or injuries. (A recent legislative effort to require ski areas to report annual fatalities and injury data, as well as provide skiers with detailed safety plans, failed in a committee vote earlier this month.)
The Colorado Sun surveyed 16 county coroners, asking about skier and snowboarder fatalities at area resorts. Sometimes local coroners will release identities and causes of death for skiers at resorts. Sometimes they do not. (None of the 37 states with ski areas require resorts to report annual deaths or injuries.)
Read more via The Colorado Sun.