Colorado’s Free Application Day expanded to three days

Colorado’s Free Application Day grew this year from one day to three days. It started Tuesday, Oct. 19, and goes through Thursday, Oct. 21.

Applicants who submit their admission applications to Colorado’s colleges and universities during this three-day period can do so for free.

This is the fourth year for the statewide free application day initiative. All residents of Colorado who are applying for undergraduate programs at all state public and some private Colorado colleges and universities are eligible to submit their admission applications for free. Locally, application to Colorado Mountain College is always free.

Undergraduate programs include undergraduate level certificates, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees.

Last year, more than 56,000 total applications were submitted statewide during Colorado’s Free Application Day and about 30% were submitted by first-generation students. Additionally, over $2.3 million in application fees were saved.