Eagle County Schools addresses COVID-19 and staffing challenges

The school district’s board and its senior leadership team discussed COVID-19 operations, staffing and enrollment at the most recent Board of Education meeting.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

After nearly a month in school, the local school board was updated on several areas of concern as well as bright spots at Wednesday’s board meeting. This included discussions of COVID-19 operations, staffing and enrollment.

One of the primary factors leading into the planning of this school year remains COVID-19. And as the delta variant continues to grow in prevalence, Eagle County Schools is continuing to update its operations to adapt to challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Just before the start of school, following a local public health order, the district mandated masks for students, staff, teachers and visitors at buildings that teach pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. The district’s high schools had no mandate, simply a recommendation for individuals to wear masks.

However, earlier this month, the district quickly adapted to address an outbreak at Eagle Valley High School, where there were “nearly 30 positive cases” of COVID-19 identified in one week, Superintendent Philip Qualman said. The district implemented a two-week mask mandate at the high school, which started Sept. 3 and will be in place through Thursday, Sept. 16. Plus, following the increase in cases, it hosted a COVID-19 testing event at the school on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Qualman said that this event resulted in 200 total tests and produced 25 positive tests from that event.

While the high school’s increase in cases did impact the school’s volleyball and football teams, Qualman said at the board meeting no other sports in the district have been impacted by the pandemic. This remains a bright spot for the district as it continues to emphasize the importance of keeping kids in classrooms and in activities.

At Wednesday’s board meeting, Qualman said that while there are now additional testing sites in the county — at the Gypsum Sports Complex and Eagle Pool and Ice Rink — leadership was evaluating whether or not to participate in a COVID-19 testing program administered by the state.

This program is administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and allows students, faculty and staff to opt-in for free weekly rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. Administration of the tests would be run by a team from Denver contracted through Colorado Public Health.

Before the start of the school year, Matt Miano, the district’s chief communications officer, wrote in an email to the Vail Daily that the district was not going to participate in the program at that time but that it would continue to monitor community spread and vaccinations.

However, as the spread and disease incidence rate has risen in the county, the district is now considering the program.

“I want to be clear that this testing is optional for staff and students who want to take advantage of this. Parents would have to opt their students into it,” Qualman said. “We haven’t finalized this agreement, we’re just collecting information.”

Qualman asked for the board to weigh in on the program. Multiple board members expressed concern that having the program at schools could create a social pressure around getting tested, asking if there were other community locations where the testing could be done.

“I like the idea of having more data available about where we’re at with cases right now,” said board member Michelle Stecher. “The main advantage to schools seems like that’s where many kids are at a given time, but I agree that I think it comes along with a pressure or perceived affiliation with school that I don’t think is necessary.”

In order to increase participation, the state is also considering offering incentives, in the form of a $10 gift card, for students and families that opt in. This was something that many board members did not support offering.

Ultimately, the district has yet to make a decision on the program but will be looking into other possible locations for testing as well as whether or not the mask mandate could be temporarily repealed for students that tested negative. The latter was something that Qualman said he would ask public health about, but “can anticipate the answer will be no.”

Emergency power

At the meeting, the board also voted to re-implement an emergency power for Qualman that would allow him to close schools — transitioning students to a remote learning option — in the event of emergencies that threaten safety, health and wellness of students and staff without board approval. This power also allows Qualman to adjust instructional modality and implement safety protocols.

“You and the principals, you’re in the trenches, you’re in the front line,” said board member Ted Long. “I personally think you’ve made very thorough investigations and let us know what’s happening and I don’t feel like that’s something you take lightly. I think there’s a strong case for this.”

This power was granted in March 2020 but expired at the end of last school year. With the extension, this power will be granted to Qualman from now until June 30, 2022.

Last week, the school also re-launched its COVID-19 dashboard , which tracks quarantines and positives of staff and students as well as school attendance percentage and staff unfilled positions.

“That tells you how many positions our regular staff and other personnel are filling in to try to keep classrooms open,” Qualman said of the latter.

As of Sept. 7, according to the dashboard, across the district there were 33 students that had tested positive for COVID-19, 55 students were in quarantine and 55 students were in engaged in remote learning. These students represent 2.1% of the district’s total student population.

For students in quarantine, some learn through World Academy remotely until their quarantine is up. If students are only out for a few days, some are able to keep up with their regular classes through Schoology.

Also as of Sept. 7, the district had 11 staff positives and 13 staff members in quarantine, resulting in 28 total unfilled positions. These numbers account for 3.4% of staff district-wide.

Unfilled positions are a growing concern for the district, especially as it faces other staffing challenges.

Not enough staff

The district is facing staffing challenges across departments, including in the transportation department.

Eagle County Schools/Courtesy photo

Like many employers in Eagle County, the school district faced challenges in hiring enough staff for the start of the school year. The district currently has vacancies for 48 support positions — which includes positions like paraprofessionals, custodians, assistants — and 18 certified positions.

At the start of the meeting, Qualman addressed this staffing shortage. He said that there was an assumption that staffing numbers would return to a pre-pandemic normal this year, adding that “unfortunately, that is not where we find ourselves.”

To cover these shortages, the district has limited professional development and planning time during the day while teachers fill in for colleagues on professional development that is considered essential. It is also offering $30 an hour for work after hours or on the weekend. Additionally, teacher leaders may be asked to cover classes, forfeiting individual planning, for which they are paid $30 an hour.

The human resources department is also exploring additional recruitment strategies to fill positions.

“These vacancies have extended beyond the classroom and some have been expected,” Miano wrote in an email. “At the beginning of the year bus routes were adjusted to accommodate. We’ve also had members of district leadership and employees from other departments that have stepped up and helped out wherever necessary whenever they are able.”

Shelley Smith, the director of early childhood education, gave an example of her and her department stepping up at the meeting. As a creative solution to transportation challenges in Avon, Smith and other early childhood teachers are driving students in the morning to the early childhood programs.

“It’s a really great way to start your day,” Smith said.

One way that the district has previously advocated for community members to help with some of these staffing challenges is through applying to be a guest teacher through its Human Resources department .

Several departments of the district have been harder hit than others.

Since last year, the school district — like many others across the state — have had a difficult time finding bus drivers. The result of which has been a change in bell times for this school year and increased recruiting efforts and a $5 hourly salary increase for drivers.

Another department struggling to hire is the district’s early childhood team. It currently has 16 vacancies in its support staff positions. As a result of these vacancies, due to state requirements, the district was unable to open one infant classroom, two preschool classrooms and the extended day program at Homestake Peak.

“Our shortage of staff is very acute in our preschool program and the result is that many of our preschool rooms are operating under capacity in terms of what we could host in students because we can’t hire enough people to meet state code for staffing levels,” Qualman said.

These challenges are met with a growing need for these early childhood programs.

However, Smith said that there were several actions underway to positively impact hiring programs. First, is a pilot program with Colorado Mountain College to allow teachers to get their necessary certifications while working for the district. The department is also working to involve interested students in early child care by integrating them with afternoon spots that require less certification. Plus, the department is reviewing the compensation of its teaching assistants as it continues to lose teachers to private providers.

“Our compensation is significantly not at the level of the job duties and/or of the certified teachers and we have several teachers that are leaving for private providers, which we’ve never faced before,” she said. “They are paying $3 to $4 higher than we are right now. It’s a huge challenge.”

Enrollment ahead of the curve

One bright spot for the district is that its enrollment numbers are looking “well above where we’re supposed to be,” Qualman said.

“Initial projections by professional demographers showed that Eagle County Schools would lose 200 students by this year, that was anticipated because of pandemic challenges as well as cost of living and we just weren’t seeing families moving to the community,” he said. “However, we bucked that trend last year and stayed right where our account was supposed to be and this year we’re actually looking at being about 200 above projection.”

This includes several schools that are showing enrollment “well above” projections: Battle Mountain High School, Red Sandstone Elementary, Red Hill Elementary, Gypsum Elementary and Eagle Valley High School.

Qualman said that these numbers are still subject to change, with the final count expected in October. Enrollment can impact staffing numbers per school and funding to the district.

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.