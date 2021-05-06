Eagle County to receive $22K in Head Start funds

Rep. Joe Neguse announced Thursday that Eagle County will receive $22,272 in federal COVID-19 relief funds for Head Start child care facilities across the county.

Neguse, who represents the portion of Eagle County in the Second Congressional District, in 2020 introduced the Jump Start for Head Start Act, calling for emergency COVID-19 relief funds for Head Start facilities to support Eagle County kids and families.

“Affordable quality child care is critical to supporting essential workers today and the ability of many parents to return to work in the future,” Neguse said. “While many child care centers and Head Start programs have remained open throughout the pandemic, they lack the resources necessary to provide adequate protection and cleaning. These federal funds will support our kids and parents and help keep our child care workers safe.”

Unlike schools, many child care centers in Colorado have been open during most or all of the pandemic, and some have adapted to provide virtual or in-home services. Based on extensive surveys of Head Start providers, the National Head Start Association estimated operational costs for the program would increase by up to 20% in 2020 as individual programs adapted and responded to the pandemic.

Head Start programs deliver education and comprehensive services to children across the country. With the help of Head Start, children are equipped with skills to enhance their social and emotional well-being, and receive health screenings, oral and mental health support, while parents can access resources to reach their financial goals and education needs.