Eagle County wins awards highlighting team efforts and service to community

Heath Harmon, the director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment, speaks to the assembled crowd at the EagleVail Pavillion on June 4 at the Vail Valley Partnership’s Success Awards. Harmon was honored with the Community Impact Award.

Special to the Daily

Eagle County Government, Eagle County’s Department of Public Health and Environment, and certain county employees were recognized recently at the 18th Annual Success Awards hosted by the Vail Valley Partnership. The Department of Public Health and Environment was awarded Organization of the Year as well as the Member’s Choice Award. Director Heath Harmon received the Community Impact Award for an Individual (Director of Emergency Management Birch Barron was a finalist). Additionally, Eagle County Government was a finalist for Best Place to Work as well as Community Impact Award for an Organization.

During the awards ceremony at the EagleVail Pavilion, Harmon introduced his team and thanked them for their work in preventing the spread of disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. He spoke about how the community coming together was in fact the most impactful component in achieving success during that challenging time. He highlighted the importance of collaboration and inter-agency partnerships. He also noted how the crisis exposed cracks in our community where the opportunities to be healthy are not readily accessible to everyone, which will remain a focus for ongoing community collaboration. Government is merely a catalyst, said Harmon, a spark that galvanizes the community as a whole.

The Human Resources Department encourages interested community members to apply for positions with the county.

“Coming out of this pandemic we are in a great place to grow our team so we can continue to offer the same level of service to our community and be better prepared in the future,” said Deputy Director of Human Resources Aryn Schlichting.

Eagle County strives to hire a workforce that represents the community. The organization continues to grow its team, seeking employees whose values align with the principles and mission of the Eagle County Strategic Plan. The county invites individuals who are motivated by public service and bring a growth mindset to the workplace to consider applying for several open positions.

Newly added positions include: Wildfire Mitigation Specialist, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, and Communication Systems Technician. All available career opportunities are listed at http://www.eaglecounty.us/jobs .