Eagle River Water Festival to connect local students to waterways

Eagle River Watershed Council is eager to once again foster appreciation and knowledge regarding local rivers and streams through the Eagle River Water Festival in late September.

Courtesy photo

Eagle River Watershed Council, in partnership with Eagle Valley Outdoor Movement, will host the second annual Eagle River Water Festival later this month.

The event connects all of Eagle County’s fifth graders to educational experiences and activities focusing on the rivers, watershed and the protection of water resources. The inaugural event took place in 2019 and succeeded in bringing together 350 Eagle County fifth graders. Following the 2020 COVID-related hiatus, the Watershed Council is excited to bring students back for a day of learning and fun.

Taking place at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards at the end of September, the Eagle River Water Festival will help to cultivate appreciation for the rivers and streams that flow through the valley. As they visit stations, the kids will learn from professionals and experts from this community and beyond, play educational games and gain skills such as basic casting and water safety.

Lesson topics also include an inside peek at the processes for water treatment, macroinvertebrates, algae and the impacts wildfires can have on watershed ecosystems.

The Eagle River Water Festival is made possible through a local collaborative with Great Outdoors Colorado and Eagle Valley Outdoor Movement. Sponsors of this year’s event include Alpine Bank, Colorado Mountain College, KH Webb Architects and SGM.

Presenters include Climate Action Collaborative, Colorado Mountain College, Colorado State University Extension, Eagle County Open Space, Eagle River Watershed Council, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, Eagle Valley Land Trust, Eagle Valley Trout Unlimited chapter, town of Vail, SGM and Walking Mountains Science Center.

For more information, contact James Dilzell at dilzell@ewrc.org .