Edwards Station installing 12 new charging stations

Service station off I-70 exit will offer eight Tesla Superchargers and four universal Electrify America chargers

Edwards Station, located directly off Interstate 70 at Exit 163, is installing 12 high-speed electric vehicle supercharging stations this month.

Edwards Station will soon offer eight Tesla Superchargers and four universal Electrify America chargers to be able to serve all models of electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, East West Hospitality Founder & Chairman Harry Frampton asked Paul Golden — a member of Edwards Station’s original business development team — to pursue an initiative to introduce electric vehicle supercharging service at the Eagle County station.

“We worked hard to entice these two entities to consider the Edwards Station property, which was not a given considering how many other potential sites exists along the I-70 corridor in western Colorado,” Golden said. “It took significant investment and there were a lot of hurdles to overcome related to utility easements, drainage, setbacks, soil ratios and parking space requirements that needed to be resolved; it was definitely a collaborative effort.”

Tesla and Electrify America will share a transformer vault that is connected to Holy Cross Energy’s power source. Teslas will have eight superchargers operational by early September; the Electrify America superchargers will be in play by late October.

Operated by Colorado’s East West Hospitality, Edwards Station will be one of the first sites in the country to utilize Tesla’s new pre-assembled Supercharger technology, enabling a quicker installation window.

Both Tesla and Electrify America allow drivers to access a wide variety of metrics through a smart phone app — such as electrical usage and mileage, along with mobile pay technology. Unlike previous charging systems that could take hours to fully charge an e-vehicle, the new superchargers and advances in battery design can do so in less than 30 minutes.

“Our mission is to continue to serve our conventional fuel customers while building a bridge to a greener, more sustainable future,” said Chris Dudar, chief operating officer for Edwards Station. “These new chargers are extremely efficient, providing a full charge for most newer electric vehicles very quickly.”