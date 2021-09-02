Forest Service requests comment on Avon to Gilman powerline assessment

A map of the proposed electric line from Avon to Gilman.

U.S. Forest Service/Courtesy Photo

On Thursday, the White River National Forest released the draft Environmental Assessment analyzing the proposed Holy Cross Energy Avon-to-Gilman Electric (115-kV) Transmission Line Project for public comment.

The 8.9-mile line would run southeast from a substation east of Avon, pass through Minturn town limits and terminate at a substation just above Gilman, an uninhabited old mining town on Battle Mountain. Holy Cross Energy is proposing the line to provide increased service reliability as the electrical load increases in Eagle County communities.

The proposed line would cross 3.4 miles of National Forest System lands, about 2.2 miles of which would be above ground and 1.2 miles underground. The Forest Service decision only covers the portion of the proposed line crossing National Forest System lands.

“We have worked closely with Holy Cross Energy to minimize the potential impacts across National Forest System lands,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “We made several changes to the original proposal based on public comments received during the March 2020 public scoping period, including timing limitations to reduce impacts to wintering big game and burying the line in specific areas to reduce visual impacts.”

The draft Environmental Assessment and information about how to comment are available at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57224 . Comments need to be received by Oct. 3, 2021.